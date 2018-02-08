Avalanche warning issued for Kananaskis Country

Recreational backcountry users should manage their risk by completely avoiding avalanche terrain including exposure to overhead avalanche terrain. Several recent avalanches were triggered from up to 100 metres away from the slope. Skiers at ski hills should stay inbounds and not venture beyond the ski-area boundary.
Backcountry visitors have many options from which to choose without entering avalanche terrain. Plan ahead by checking these visitor centres websites:
- Bow Valley Administration and Information Centre
- Barrier Lake Visitor Information Centre
- Elbow Valley Visitor Information Centre
- Kananaskis Information Line
- Kananaskis Backcountry Camping Permits Line
- Peter Lougheed Park Discovery and Information Centre
- Sheep River Administration and Information Centre
Although this warning applies to the regions listed above, recreational users are advised to exercise caution as potentially hazardous conditions exist in a number of areas throughout British Columbia and Alberta. Check Avalanche.ca for current avalanche information before travelling in the backcountry.
