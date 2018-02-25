Sunday, February 25, 2018
Be neighbourly
As we continue to dig ourselves out from the latest winter weather, Tanja Hodge reminds us to check on our neighbours: "The obvious households are the elderly. But any aged neighbour who has been housebound this whole time would appreciate a friendly face at the door. No expectation to dig them out yet. If you have the ability to offer to pick up bread or milk for those unable to make it to the store I am sure they would be more then appreciative too."
