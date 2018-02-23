Brayden Provost joins Fresno City College Golf Team

|Photos: Brayden Provost at Sunnyside Country Club competing in his first ever college event
Submitted - Brayden Provost's golfing skills have taken him from the Pincher Creek Golf Club to Fresno California, where the Blackfoot member and recent graduate of Piikani Nation Secondary School is currently attending Fresno City College and playing on the College Golf Team. Brayden has made the starting line up as a freshmen. Brayden is studying Business Administration as a major and Native American Indian Studies as a minor.
Conditions were tough on Monday February 19, 2018 as when he competed in his first ever college event at Sunnyside Country Club, with a strong 30 mile an hour wind, and cold temperatures. He shot 9 over on the front nine and double boogied 17 to come in 1 over on the back nine to finish with an 82. He has upcoming tournaments in Lemore California, Buena Vista California, and a trip to Stanford University California on February 26, 2018.
Brayden started playing golf at age 9. He's also a talented hockey player. Prior to his move south he played the Canadian Maple Leaf Jr. Golf Tour and played with a southern Alberta High Performance Golf program headquartered in Lethbridge that competed internationally against the USA National Jr Team in San Diego California and at the Future Collegiate World Tour in Phoenix Arizona. He won or placed in the top three at various adult tournaments including Speelya Couer d’lane Idaho, Blood Tribe Indian Days, Piikani Indian days, Mesquite Nevada, and various others. He ranked as high as 7th in Alberta and 29th in Canada before moving to California to take the next steps in his golf and educational careers.
Related links/sources:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.