Communities In Bloom says Thank You

COMMUNITIES IN BLOOM THANKS YOU!
A special appreciation to the following for support of the 2017 Communities in Bloom program:
Pincher Planter Volunteers for your continued dedication and hard work for over 20 years to keep the flower beds looking so beautiful and special. Also thank you for coordinating the hanging basket program.
Pincher Creek Rose Society Members for your inspiring work on the special rose garden at Lebel Mansion.
Perfect Posies for your support and donation throughout the year.
Jackie Hauck & Murray Adair for your commitment to watering the hanging baskets all summer long!
Desjardins Clip and Cut for your additional care and maintenance of the public beds/park areas.
Barb and Louie Patterson for the beautiful floral display in front of the Huddleston Centre and the Legion (Lenore Robertson) for planting and tending the Centennial Park bed.
Residents, businesses, schools, churches and volunteers that give the extra effort to keep your properties clean and tidy all year.
Yard of the Month, Business in Bloom and Winterlights competitions:
Appreciation to participants and winners for allowing us to visit your outstanding properties. Also, thank you to the Judges for their time spent touring and decision making!
Clubs, organizations, individuals, businesses and contractors for your donations and support of beautification projects in the community.
Adopt-a-trail volunteers for your care and clean-up of the creek side pathways and trails thorough out the year.
Town Operational Staff & Bylaw for your daily work to keep the Town clean, watered, mowed, trimmed and well maintained all year round.
Joint Councils for your support of the hanging basket program and Pincher Planters initiatives.
Communities in Bloom Committee Members for your enthusiasm & support of various initiatives throughout the year such as Pitch-in, Business in Bloom, Yard of the Month, Light Up Lebel & Cenotaph Park, Winterlights Competition etc. Your work promotes the benefits of the CIB program and encourages community improvements in areas of tidiness, beautification, environmental and heritage initiatives. Members are: Wendy Ryan, B.J. Scott, Councilor Lorne Jackson, Cindy Jackson, Adriana Hoekstra, John Hancock, Rhonda Oczkowski, Diane Burt Stuckey. New members always welcome – a green thumb is not required, just bring ideas!
Pincher Creek is a participant in the National Communities in Bloom Program. Although we were not judged this year, it is important to keep up our “bloom rating”. For more information, contact the Recreation Office at 403-627-4322 or visit the CIB website at www.communitiesinbloom.ca.
People, Plants and Pride…Growing Together