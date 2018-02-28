Community Registration Evening Wed. March 7

Community Registration Evening
Pincher Creek Swimming Pool Lobby
Wednesday March 7, 2018
6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Sign up for Spring & Summer sports and activities all at one time in one place!
Organizations attending include:
Organizations attending include:
Pincher Creek & District Municipal Library
Lacrosse
CrossFit
Camp Impeesa
Mill Creek Camp
Soccer
Football
Minor Baseball
Kayaking with free in pool session at 5pm and 7pm
Alberta Parks
Swimming Lessons, Pincher Creek Swimming Pool
Dolphins Swim Club
SGB Fit Bodies
Sensational Path
Pincher Creek Junior Golf
Turning Pointe Dance Studio
Communities in Bloom
Communities in Bloom
& MORE!
If you are an organization and would like to attend, please call Rhonda at the Rec Office 403 627 4322 orrec@PincherCreek.ca
If you are an organization and would like to attend, please call Rhonda at the Rec Office 403 627 4322 orrec@PincherCreek.ca
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.