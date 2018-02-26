Fatal MVC on Highway 3 at Broxburn intersection

A 47-year-old female driver of a grey Volkswagen Jetta along with a female passenger were heading eastbound on Highway 3. At the time the winds were blowing hard, visibility was poor with blowing snow. The road surface was icy with the blowing snow. As the Jetta approached the Broxburn intersection the driver tried to slow down but was unable and slammed into a semi truck hauling a flatbed trailer stopped at the intersection. At the time of the collision the intersection had functioning traffic lights. The 43 year old female passenger was trapped in the car. Coaldale Fire Department members extricated her and she was transported to the Chinook Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Jetta and the lone occupant of the stopped semi-truck were not injured.
Both eastbound lanes on Highway 3 were temporarily blocked to allow the emergency crews on scene to do their work safely. Traffic was re-routed both north and south on the Sunnyside Roads. Highway 3 was re-opened about one hour later.
A number of hours after this collision the injured passenger passed away from her injuries. Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services have been engaged to assist those involved.
The Coaldale RCMP are continuing with their investigation. All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered. Motorists are reminded to drive appropriate to the road conditions. To consider whether they need to be on the highways during winter storms and if so, to slow down to try to prevent these tragedies.
The identity of the individuals involved will not be released. Both occupants of the Jetta are residents of Coaldale. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and all of the people who have been impacted by this tragedy. Lethbridge Corridor Regional Victim Services is available at 403 329-5042 and able to offer assistance to family, friends, and witnesses to this collision.
If you have any information regarding this matter, you are asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403 329-5080 / 403 345-5552. Alternatively, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or on the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You are not required to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
