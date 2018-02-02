Recent

Weather

Friday, February 2, 2018

Former Sobey's building for sale


Jonathan Skrimshire - The disused Sobey's building situated at 840 Main Street in Pincher Creek is for sale. The property is being offered through Form Retail Advisors Incorporated, a Vancouver-based commercial real estate services firm. Asking price for the 19,311 square foot structure and adjoining 81 stall parking lot is $1.5-million. The Sobey's store at that location closed July 31, 2014 and the property has been vacant ever since.

Retail Advisors Inc. sales brochure (used with permission).

1 comment:

  1. That building would almost be the perfect size for a new curling rink!

    ReplyDelete

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll