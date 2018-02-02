Gina Lorinda Yagos - 1976 - 2018
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter and niece who was residing in Toronto, Ontario. Gina was born and raised at Lee Lake and graduated from Livingstone School, Lundbreck with Honors; received her BA in Political Science from Queen's University with distinction at Kingston, Ontario and her MA in Political Science from the University of Toronto.
Gina was a brilliant person who loved animals, especially cats, and her home at Lee Lake.
Gina will be dearly missed by her parents, Bertha and Terry Yagos, her brothers, Marc and Ryan, her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Rosalie Engels, her niece Catherine, nephew Alexandre, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous family members.
At this time no service will be held and we invite all of you who knew Gina to join us this summer in a get together at the Lee Lake Ranch to join us in a celebration of her life with details around such being communicated at a future date. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted by the charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered at www.fantinsfuneralchapel.ca .
