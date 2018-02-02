Habitat for Humanity Pincher Creek build update

The Town has dedicated land for the project and several area service clubs have stepped forward to assist with the fundraising activities. Because they have various licensing and regulatory systems already in place, the Pincher Creek Elks #474 Society activated its "Community Services" arm and has partnered with the following service organizations: Pincher Creek Elks, Pincher Creek Lions, Cowley Lions, Rotary Club of Pincher Creek, Angels Within Us, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, Pincher-Cowley Roaring Lions and Chinook Spitzie #6 Masonic Lodge. Each of these groups is to be commended for community service track-records spanning decades.
A community Open House was held on September 28, 2017. The Heritage Inn, by donating the meeting room space for that function, was the first local business to contribute to the build.
The fundraising goal is $120,000.00 ($80,000.00 in cash and $40,000.00 Gifts-in-Kind). The community will meet the fund-raising challenge, and be prepared to build in 2019. Since the Open House, businesses and individuals have donated $2800.00.
On January 7, 2017, representatives from the groups met to discuss the "go -forward" plan for advertising, public relations, and fund-raising. To date, the most significant fund-raiser planned is a Spring Barn Dance and Auction at Heritage Acres on May 12, 2018. Mark your calendars, and watch for detailed advertising!
"Habitat's homeownership model helps communities to expand their affordable housing inventory and helps families achieve strength, stability and independence through affordable home ownership. Our homes are funded through the generosity of our regional communities, donors, sponsors and are constructed by local construction contractors and volunteers. The homes are sold to families with no down payment and are financed with affordable, no-interest mortgages."'
Habitat will establish the family recruitment process for qualifying families, assist with marketing and communications, and be directly involved in post-occupancy responsibilities. Information relating to the qualifying families application process is available in brochure form from the Town Office and electronically on the website.
Through the Economic Development Office, the Town of Pincher Creek is working with Habitat to establish updates to the website and social media links, posters, signage and brochures. The Town and Habitat will do everything possible to make donating easy and convenient. Contributions will be receipted for tax purposes.
Watch the following locations for more information and updates:
- Regional Website: www.habitatsouthernab.ca
- Town Website: http://pinchercreek.ca/residents/habitat.php
- Email: pinchercreek@habitatsouthernab.ca
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/HabitatPincherCreek
- Barn Dance Fundraiser: Charlie Price 403 627 4030
