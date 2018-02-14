High River RCMP warn drivers of reduced visibility and icy road conditions

RCMP Alberta -
High River RCMP is advising motorists that highways in the High River area have icy road conditions and reduced visibility from blowing snow. High River RCMP is on-scene at a number of collisions on Highway 2. Motorists traveling on Highway 23 east of High River will be delayed due to a motor vehicle collision that is currently blocking the highway. The collision will be cleared as soon as possible and an update will be provided once the highway is clear.
Motorists are asked to slow down to conditions or avoid all travel in the area if possible.
Update: The collision on Highway 23 east of High River that was causing traffic delays has been cleared from the roadway. Winter driving conditions still exist and motorists are asked to slow down to conditions or avoid travel in the area if possible.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.