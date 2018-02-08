Thursday, February 8, 2018
Highway 2 southbound impassable at Didsbury
Update: Traffic flow has resumed on Highway 2 southbound and is no longer being diverted. Extreme winter driving conditions continue to affect travel on Highway 2 north and south of Calgary. Travel is still not recommended
Didsbury RCMP - RCMP are asking motorists to avoid travel due to extreme winter driving conditions. At this time, there is a multi-vehicle collision which has resulted in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 being impassable. All southbound traffic on Highway 2 is being diverted at Township Road 582 (Didsbury overpass).
Northbound lanes remain open however road and weather conditions are very bad and travel is not recommended.
All roads and highways in southern Alberta are currently experiencing extreme winter driving conditions. RCMP are asking any non-essential travel be postponed until conditions improve.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.