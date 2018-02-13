Recent

Highway 3 reopened, travel alert in effect for Pincher Creek area

Highway 3 at Cowley

Update: According to Pincher Creek Emergency Services, "Highway 3 west of Pincher Creek to Lundbreck now open. Use caution blowing and drifting snow and icy sections on area roads is still an issue."

 Alberta Emergency Alert from Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, 9:04 pm Feb. 13, 2018: Blowing snow is creating hazardous driving conditions on area highways. Road surface are ice covered in some areas. Visibility may be significantly reduced. Local authorities recommending non essential travel be postponed till road conditions improve.







PREVIOUS POSTS:

Pincher Creek RCMP are advising that Highway 3 both directions between Pincher Creek and Lundbreck is closed due to multiple motor vehicle collisions caused by extremely poor winter driving conditions.

Coaldale RCMP is advising against \Highway travel on highway 23 due to extreme icy and windy conditions which are creating treacherous driving conditions.

Fort Macleod RCMP is advising that all directions from Fort Macleod are experiencing extreme poor winter driving conditions with ice and wind. Travel is not recommended.







