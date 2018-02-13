Highway 3 reopened, travel alert in effect for Pincher Creek area

|Highway 3 at Cowley
Update: According to Pincher Creek Emergency Services, "Highway 3 west of Pincher Creek to Lundbreck now open. Use caution blowing and drifting snow and icy sections on area roads is still an issue."
Alberta Emergency Alert from Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, 9:04 pm Feb. 13, 2018: Blowing snow is creating hazardous driving conditions on area highways. Road surface are ice covered in some areas. Visibility may be significantly reduced. Local authorities recommending non essential travel be postponed till road conditions improve.
Highway 3 west of Pincher Creek to Lundbreck now open. Use caution blowing and drifting snow and icy sections on area roads is still an issue— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 14, 2018
Pincher Creek RCMP are advising that Highway 3 both directions between Pincher Creek and Lundbreck is closed due to multiple motor vehicle collisions caused by extremely poor winter driving conditions.
Coaldale RCMP is advising against \Highway travel on highway 23 due to extreme icy and windy conditions which are creating treacherous driving conditions.
Fort Macleod RCMP is advising that all directions from Fort Macleod are experiencing extreme poor winter driving conditions with ice and wind. Travel is not recommended.
Wow–what a wind!— MD Of Pincher Creek (@md_of_pc) February 13, 2018
The wind is causing havoc on our roads but our teams are out in full force doing their best to conquer the drifts. Please be patient and give the snow plows plenty of room to work. With more snow and wind in the forecast, please adjust your travel accordingly.
Pincher creek traffic circle south bound entrance block by tractor trailer use alternative route— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 14, 2018
Highway 3 closed at pincher station highway 6 south of town also very poor with one lane because of mvc— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 13, 2018
