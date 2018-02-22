In Loving Memory of Tracy (Breeze) Jenkins

In Loving Memory
Tracy (Breeze) Jenkins.
One year ago February 23, 2017
God saw you getting tired, so he did what he thought best,
He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest.
Our hearts still ache with sadness and silent tears still flow,
When we are sad and lonely, and everything goes wrong,
We seem to hear you whisper, cheer up and carry on.
Each time we see your pictures, you seem to smile and say,
Don't cry I'm only sleeping, we'll meet again someday.
So Deeply Missed by your family,
Forever Loved
Forever Remembered.
