Kevin Edward Brown wanted on Canada-wide warrant

|Wanted: Kevin Edward Brown
Another man, Shayne Earl Gulka of Lacombe, was arrested and charged in the murder of Mr. Webber on March 10, 2016. He is awaiting trial in the matter.
The RCMP is offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 to anyone who provides information leading to the location and arrest of Kevin Edward Brown. It is believed that Brown, originally from Calgary, is in either Alberta or British Columbia as he has contacts in both provinces.
Kevin Edward Brown should not be approached as he is considered dangerous. Instead, if he is seen, the public is advised to call police or 911 immediately.
Brown is described as follows:
- Caucasian male
- 35-years-old
- 175 cm tall (5 ft. 9 ins)
- 81 Kg in weight (179 lbs.)
- Blonde hair
- Brown eyes
- Marks: Moles on face, scar on forehead
- Tattoos: Chinese symbol on left side of the neck, tribal design on right upper arm (tattoos may have been altered or removed).
The RCMP requests that anyone with information about this case contact the RCMP Major Crimes Unit in Southern Alberta at 1-844-887-6287. Callers are advised that any information provided to the RCMP with respect to the location of Kevin Brown, will be treated with confidentiality.
