MCU South assists Blood Tribe police with homicide invesigation


RCMP Major Crimes Unit – South (MCU) - On February 23, 2018 at approximately 11:08 pm, Members of the Blood Tribe Police Service were dispatched to assist a man in Stand Off, Alberta who was reported to be in distress. The Blood Tribe Police Service attended the location with EMS and the male was transported to a local area Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The scene remains secured by police pending autopsy which has been scheduled for February 26, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at Calgary Medical Examiner's Office.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit – South (MCU) has taken carriage of the investigation and is being assisted by the RCMP Forensic Investigation Section (FIS) and the Blood Tribe Police Service.

No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is continuing

