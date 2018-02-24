MCU South assists Blood Tribe police with homicide invesigation

The scene remains secured by police pending autopsy which has been scheduled for February 26, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at Calgary Medical Examiner's Office.
RCMP Major Crimes Unit – South (MCU) has taken carriage of the investigation and is being assisted by the RCMP Forensic Investigation Section (FIS) and the Blood Tribe Police Service.
No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is continuing
