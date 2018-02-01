MD of Pincher Creek accepting applications for Boards and Committees members

PUBLIC NOTICE
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 is accepting written applications from MD residents to serve on the following Boards and Committees:
Those willing to put their name forward for any of the above Boards and Committees must be:
a) Eighteen years of age
b) A resident of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 for six consecutive months
Applicants are requested to forward a brief written resume, and provide any relevant personal interest pertaining to a specific Board or Committee, by February 16, 2018.
Advertisement will remain open until the positions are filled.
Wendy Kay
Chief Administrative Officer
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
P.O. Box 279, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-3130
info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
