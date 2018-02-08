MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 job opportunity: Safety Coordinator

Safety Coordinator
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is accepting applications for a Safety Coordinator. The position is expected to start on March 12, 2018, however, considerations will be made upon the availability of the successful candidate.
This full time position is responsible to the Director of Operations and starting wage is $38.50 per hour. The successful candidate will have two years of post-secondary education and a minimum of three years of progressively responsible experience in coordinating and administering a health and safety management system. Applicants must possess excellent written and oral communication and interpersonal skills.
For a complete job description outlining all the requirements for this position please visit the M.D. website at https://www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca/
The closing date for this competition is 12:00 (Noon) on Friday, February 23, 2018.
Please forward your resume clearly marked “Confidential / Safety Coordinator”:
MD of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.