MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 Notice: Sale of land parcel

Public Sale of Land
(Municipal Government Act)
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
Notice is hereby given that, under the provisions of the Municipal Government Act, Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 will offer for sale, by public auction, at 1037 Herron Avenue, Pincher Creek, Alberta on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., the following parcel:
2. Each property offered for sale will be subject to a reserve bid and, in the case of land, to the reservations and conditions contained in the existing certificate of title.
3. The properties are being offered for sale on an "as is, where is" basis, and the municipality makes no representation and gives no warranty whatsoever as to the state of the property nor its suitability for any intended use by the successful bidder.
4. The auctioneer, councillors, the chief administrative officer and the designated officers and employees of the municipality must not bid or buy any property offered for sale, unless directed by the municipality to do so on behalf of the municipality.
5. The purchaser of the property will be responsible for property taxes for the current year.
6. The purchaser will be required to execute a sale agreement in form and substance provided by the municipality.
7. The successful purchaser must, at the time of sale, make payment in cash, certified cheque or bank draft payable to the municipality as follows:
a. The full purchase price if it is $10,000 or less; OR
b. If the purchase price is greater than $10,000, the purchaser must provide a non-refundable deposit in the amount of $10,000 and the balance of the purchase price must be paid within 20 days of the sale.
8. GST will be collected on all properties subject to GST.
9. The risk of the property lies with the purchaser immediately following the auction.
10. The purchaser is responsible for obtaining vacant possession.
11. In the case of land, the purchaser will be responsible for registration of the transfer including registration fees.
12. If no offer is received on a property or if the reserve bid is not met, the property cannot be sold at the public auction.
13. The municipality may, after the public auction, become the owner of any property that is not sold at the public auction.
14. Once the property is declared sold at public auction, the previous owner has no further right to pay the tax arrears.
Managed by: TAXervice
Wendy Kay, Chief Administrative Officer, Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
