Meet Jason Kenney in Pincher Creek at the Heritage Inn for breakfast on Wednesday Feb 28, 2018 - 8 am.
We will be having a breakfast buffet, the cost will be $15.00 /person for breakfast, Jason will be there for 8;00 am. There will be a Q&A after his address. Please bring your friends. Of course there will be an opportunity to purchases a UCP Membership as well as donate to our CA!
