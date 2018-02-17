Recent

Weather

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Okotoks RCMP respond to fatal MVC

RCMP Alberta - Okotoks RCMP are on scene (9:00 pm) of a single motor vehicle collision on 112 street west, approximately 1 km north of highway 549. The collision resulted in one fatality and four others being transported to hospital in serious condition. A collision analyst will be attending the scene to assist with the investigation into this matter. Traffic has been rerouted to allow police to investigate safely.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll