Okotoks RCMP respond to fatal MVC

RCMP Alberta -
Okotoks RCMP are on scene (9:00 pm) of a single motor vehicle collision on 112 street west, approximately 1 km north of highway 549. The collision resulted in one fatality and four others being transported to hospital in serious condition. A collision analyst will be attending the scene to assist with the investigation into this matter. Traffic has been rerouted to allow police to investigate safely.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.