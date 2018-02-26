Okotoks RCMP respond to a gun complaint at a rural residence - update

Ryan Watson, the individual who had been taken to hospital was discharged from medical care on February 25, 2018 and was taken into police custody. Watson has been charged with Trespassing by night, Mischief to Property, Theft under $5000 from Motor Vehicle, Possession of methamphetamine and Failure to Comply with Probation (x2). He appeared in court on February 26, 2018 in Calgary.
Edouard Maurice, the homeowner, faces three charges of Aggravated Assault, Pointing a Firearm and Careless Use of a Firearm. Maurice was released from custody following a judicial interim release hearing. He is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on March 9, 2018.
Okotoks General Investigation Section continues to make efforts to identify a second suspect from the original incident. If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.