Friday, February 23, 2018

Pincher Creek area highways in poor condition due to blowing snow

Highway 3 at Cowley, from @511Alberta
Information Alert from Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, issued: Friday February 23, 11:17 am, 2018: Blowing snow, is creating hazardous driving conditions. Visibility may be significantly reduced. Snow and ice buildup may cause hazardous driving conditions. Use caution on area highways blowing snow is creating near zero visibility.



















