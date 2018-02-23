Pincher Creek area highways in poor condition due to blowing snow

|Highway 3 at Cowley, from @511Alberta
Hwy3 CLOSED from Pincher Station to Fort Macleod due to reduced visibility in blowing snow. No ETO available. (3:29pm) #ABRoads #yql— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 23, 2018
Hwy3, 10km west of Coleman - CLOSED due to MVC - Both EB and WB affected. Expect major delays. (3:15pm) #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 23, 2018
Just drove #Hwy3 from #Cowley to #PincherCreek. DO NOT. Extreme whiteout conditions, drifting snow,extremely dangerous. @511Alberta @ABroads— Pincher Creek Voice (@PincherVoice) February 23, 2018
Earlier incident on highway 6 south of town cleared up all units back at hall— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 23, 2018
Hwy785 CLOSED from Hwy3 to Hwy510, north of Pincher Creek due to winter road conditions. No ETO available. (1:36pm) #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 23, 2018
Pincher fire responding to a single vehicle accident near twp 6-0 on highway highway 6 south of town use caution— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 23, 2018
Pincher fire responding to a two vehicle accident accident on 785 near highway 3 use caution in area— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 23, 2018
