Pincher Creek rallies to deal with extreme winter weather event

|Snow drifts on Pincher Creek's north hill west of the Ranchland Mall - Alyssa Cameron photo
The Town of Pincher Creek set up an Emergency Operations Center at approximately 3:30 pm. By 4:00 pm a reception center was established in the Town Hall gymnasium, and another was established at the Vertical Church at 10:00 pm. It was a cooperative effort from the Town of Pincher Creek, the MD of Pincher Creek, Alberta Transportation, Pincher Creek Emergency Management Personnel (PCEMS), RCMP, and a number of other organizations (see below). Fifty eight people sheltered in the emergency reception centers. An additional 47 people registered but took shelter elsewhere.
The Vertical Church Reception Centre closed at 9:30 am Saturday, February 24. The Emergency Operations Center stood down and the Town Hall reception centre closed at 1:30 pm Saturday.
According to Mayor Don Anderberg "Everyone appreciated having a place to go," as he was active at both reception centers. Crews were kept busy (and remain busy today) clearing roadways. "We moved a lot of snow. It was a big event."
|Semis sheltering at the Ranchland Mall Feb. 23 - C. Davis
According to Town of Pincher Creek Economic Development Officer Marie Everts, the following were involved in the cooperative effort to deal with the situation:
- RCMP
- Town of Pincher Creek
- M.D. Of Pincher Creek
- P.C. EMS
- Search and Rescue
- Alberta Transportation
- Vertical Church
- Volker Stevin
- Volunteers from the Public
- Food was supplied by The Bent Fork, Tim Horton’s, and Pincher Creek Co-op
From Cowley to Pincher Creek Feb. 23, approximately 2:30 pm, Highway 3 and Highway 6 - C. Davis
