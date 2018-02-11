Recent

Pincher Creek Rotary donates dictionaries to local schools

Photos supplied by Rotary of Pincher Creek

Karin Buhrmann - The Rotary Club of Pincher Creek has just finished handing out Canadian dictionaries to all the grade 3 students in the Crowsnest Pass, Lundbreck, Pincher Creek and Brocket, about 160 in total.  The Rotary Club has sponsored this dictionary project for the last eight years.


In spite of Mr. Google, dictionary skills are still very much needed, and it is in grade three that the children are taught dictionary skills.  Therefore dictionaries are always welcomed by teachers and students and have certainly supported literacy.





