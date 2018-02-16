Public comments invited on draft Joint Review Panel Agreement for Grassy Mountain Coal Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) invites the public to comment on the draft Joint Review Panel Agreement (draft Agreement) to establish a joint review panel with the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for the environmental assessment of the proposed Grassy Mountain Coal Project, located in southwest Alberta (north of Blairmore).
The Agency has developed a draft Agreement with the AER for the conduct of the joint review. The Agreement, which includes the Terms of Reference, establishes the mandate and authority of the Joint Review Panel, its composition, and sets out the procedures and timelines for the review.
Following the comment period on the draft Agreement, all comments received will be taken into consideration in the finalization of the Joint Review Panel Agreement.
The Agency and the AER also invite the public and Indigenous groups to attend information sessions starting the week of February 26, 2018. More information is available in the Public Notice issued today.
All comments received will be considered public and will be posted to the Agency's website. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by March 16, 2018.
To submit comments on the draft Agreement or to be included on the distribution list and be kept informed of the panel review process and activities, contact:
Brett Maracle, Panel Manager
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
160 Elgin Street, 22nd Floor
Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0H3
Email: CEAA.GrassyMountain.ACEE@ceaa-acee.gc.ca
