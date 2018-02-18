Revitalizing the church: Give love away

The life and work of the Church is likened to that magic-penny-imagery. Revitalizing any of our Christian communities is possible only when we “give love away”.
For the next few weeks I shall try to share my understanding of a presentation made by Joan Chittister. She is a Benedictine abbess, writer and thinker who offers prophetic insights about the church and spirituality. I treasure her wisdom.
She addressed the world-wide congress of Benedictine followers last fall. Her theme Let the Call be Heard! I’ll try to translate her thoughts in terms of the people and church-folk I know in this place and these times.
What we have been entrusted with are “gifts given to us by the spirit in order to maintain the spirit of Jesus in the church today”. But the understandings we receive cannot be hoarded for ourselves (either as individuals or in community). “They exist only when they are shared and given away.” Our responsibility as faith-filled communities is to look for fresh and vibrant ways to live out our undertakings.
Next week I’ll look at how Chittister describes the partnership that must exist for the church to remain vital. She names three partners:
- The theologians and designated leaders of our faith-communities;
- Those people from the everyday world who bring with them the realities of that world;
- The spirit of Jesus, which fuels us …
