Standoff bust yields drugs, cash, bear spray, cell phones

As a result, the following was seized into Police custody:
- 97 Fentanyl Tablets (Street value of $4345.00)
- $4079.88 Cash Proceeds of Crime
- 1 Gram of Cocaine (Street Value of $100.00)
- 12 Tylenol 3's with Codeine (Street value of $60.00)
- Bear Spray
- 4 Cell phones
Male 35 years old is charged with the following:
- Possession of Fentanyl
- 4 x Section 7 (a) Drug Endangerment Child Act (placing a child in immediate danger of exposure to drugs and drug trafficking)
- Outstanding Warrants: BTPS Warrant for Failing to Comply with Probation, and CPS Warrant for 45 Day Form 21 Warrant for driving without insurance.
- Outstanding Warrants: Assault x2 Fail to Attend Court x3
- Sec 5(2) CDSA Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl
- Sec 5(2) CDSA Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine
- Sec 4(1) CDSA Possession of Cocaine
- Sec 88 (2) Possession of a weapon dangerous
- Section 354 (1) (a) Possession of proceeds of Crime
Blood Tribe Police Service would like to thank the members of the public who have taken a stance against drug and criminal activity within the community and have contributed to our intelligence gathering efforts. Anyone with information about these matters or any other matter is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or at oxy@bloodtribepolice.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
