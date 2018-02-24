Recent

Standoff bust yields drugs, cash, bear spray, cell phones


Blood Tribe Police Service - In the early morning hours of February 2nd, 2018, Blood Tribe Police Service's Crime Reduction Unit, along with the Community Policing Division, executed a search warrant at a home in Standoff, Alberta.

As a result, the following was seized into Police custody:
  • 97 Fentanyl Tablets (Street value of $4345.00)
  • $4079.88 Cash Proceeds of Crime
  • 1 Gram of Cocaine (Street Value of $100.00)
  • 12 Tylenol 3's with Codeine (Street value of $60.00)
  • Bear Spray
  • 4 Cell phones
Four people were arrested and multiple charges were laid:

Male 35 years old is charged with the following:
  • Possession of Fentanyl
  • 4 x Section 7 (a) Drug Endangerment Child Act (placing a child in immediate danger of exposure to drugs and drug trafficking)
  • Outstanding Warrants: BTPS Warrant for Failing to Comply with Probation, and CPS Warrant for 45 Day Form 21 Warrant for driving without insurance.
Female 24 years old was arrested for outstanding warrants and is charged with the following:
  • 4 x Section 7 (a) Drug Endangerment Child Act (placing a child in immediate danger of exposure to drugs and drug trafficking.)
  • Outstanding Warrants: Assault x2 Fail to Attend Court x3
Female 20 years old is charged with the following:
  • 4 x Section 7 (a) Drug Endangerment Child Act (placing a child in immediate danger of exposure to drugs and drug trafficking.)
  • Sec 5(2) CDSA Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl
  • Sec 5(2) CDSA Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine
  • Sec 4(1) CDSA Possession of Cocaine
  • Sec 88 (2) Possession of a weapon dangerous
  • Section 354 (1) (a) Possession of proceeds of Crime
Male 35 years old, is charged with the following:
  • 4 x Section 7 (a) Drug Endangerment Child Act (placing a child in immediate danger of exposure to drugs and drug trafficking.)
  • Sec 5(2) CDSA Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl
  • Sec 5(2) CDSA Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine
  • Sec 4(1) CDSA Possession of Cocaine
  • Sec 88 (2) Possession of a weapon dangerous
  • Section 354 (1) (a) Possession of proceeds of Crime
Blood Tribe Child Protection Services removed the children from the home to ensure their safety. In order to protect the identity of the children, no further information will be disclosed.

Blood Tribe Police Service would like to thank the members of the public who have taken a stance against drug and criminal activity within the community and have contributed to our intelligence gathering efforts. Anyone with information about these matters or any other matter is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or at oxy@bloodtribepolice.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

