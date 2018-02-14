Stier: Southeast rancher hung out to dry by government

To claim that a form filed with the government over 15 years ago has only now been deemed incomplete, therefore causing his file to be closed is outrageous. Mr. Brower made several attempts to have the issue resolved with the AEP in good faith, but AEP soundly refused forcing Mr. Brower to proceed with a time consuming and costly appeal to the Environmental Appeals Board.
Despite the ranch operating in the area for generations where traditional water usage was guaranteed, the Provincial Government is now attempting to usurp this traditional access through questionable means. It is disturbing to think that that the Government did not seek a mutually agreeable solution before taking such drastic action. Now Mr. Brower will be paying legal fees and taking time away from his ranch to challenge the decision with the Environmental Appeals Board.
A local rancher is left without critical water access for his livestock because of repeated bureaucratic bungling by this Provincial Government. Albertans know that water is essential for our ranchers, for the success of their business, and ability to support their families. With the stroke of a bureaucrat’s pen a ranch that has been in continuous operation for over a century is under threat.
Unfortunately, this appears to have become a common theme in the Milk River Basin. Several Ranchers in the area have had their livelihoods threatened by an unreasonable and incorrect interpretation of the Water Act, or in the case of Mr. Brower, had their file arbitrarily closed without any consultation or attempt to find an equitable solution.
The Official Opposition will be raising this very serious issue in the legislature when the session resumes in March.
Submitted by Pat Stier, MLA Livingstone-Macleod
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.