Friday, February 2, 2018

Summer employment opportunities at Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump

SUMMER EMPLOYMENT 
April 30th - September 3rd, 2018

HEAD-SMASHED-IN BUFFALO JUMP WORLD HERITAGE SITE

Pincher Creek & District Historical Society is hiring Visitor Services positions for Contract "ON SITE" Employment at Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site, located 18km north and west of Fort Macleod, Ab.

Available Opportunities:
* Interpretive Guides
*Admissions Cashiers
* Gift Shop Clerks
* Information Assistants
*Shuttle Bus Drivers (Mid May - Mid September)

For detailed Job Descriptions, salary, hours and other information including how to apply go to Employment Opportunities at www.headsmashedin.org. Applications must include Cover Letter, indicating position applied for, current resume, current "clear" RCMP/Criminal Record Check, including the Vulnerable Sector Check and 3 work References with their "current" contact information. If applying for Shuttle Bus Driver, please include current Drivers Abstract.

Send Complete Package to dsomer.kbpv@gmail.com or fax to Attention: Colleen at 403-627-5850.

Application Deadline - Postmarked - March 30, 2018 at 4:00pm

We appreciate your interest, however, only those applications selected for interviews will be contacted.


