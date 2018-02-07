Sundre RCMP investigate child luring

The Sundre detachment, with the assistance of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, investigated the matter and it was revealed that an adult male had befriended several underage females through several social media platforms. He allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and photos to the female victims which progressed to sexual contact.
On February 3rd, 2018, Tyson James Dichrow (24) from Sundre was arrested and charged for the following Criminal Code offences:
- Section 264(1)CC - Criminal Harassment x 2
- Section 151CC – Sexual Interference x 2
- Section 152CC – Invitation to Sexual Touching x 2
- Section 172.1CC – Child Luring x 2
- Section 271CC – Sexual Assault
- Section 171.1CC – Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child x 2
- Section 163.1CC – Possess Child Pornography x 2
- Section 5(1) CDSA – Trafficking of Marijuana
Mr. Dichrow was brought before a Justice of the Peace and has been released from custody with numerous conditions including to have no contact with the victims or any female under the age of 16 unless a responsible adult is present. Further conditions for Mr. Dichrow include being banned from any daycare, school grounds, playground, community centre or other place where children under the age of 16 can be expected unless a responsible adult is present.
“Allegations such as this are of great concern to the community and to police,” says Sundre RCMP Corporal Karl Mandel. “Anyone who thinks that they may also have been a victim of this type of offence should contact the Sundre RCMP or their local police.”
Mr. Dichow is scheduled to appear in Provincial court in Didsbury on February 26, 2018.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3675. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.