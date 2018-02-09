Suspected carfentanil seized in southern Alberta bust

On February 7, 2018, ALERT’s Lethbridge organized crime and gang team arrested Samantha Hattersley, 27, of Lethbridge outside a business in Claresholm. During the arrest, investigators seized a total of 114.5 grams of powder that they suspect could contain carfentanil, a drug that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
“This is the first time ALERT has seized such a large amount of what could be carfentanil in the Lethbridge area, and it’s very troubling to see it turn up,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT Lethbridge. “This is an extremely dangerous drug; even a tiny amount can be lethal. People need to be aware that it is present here and the damage it can do to the community.”
The exact contents of the seized powder will be confirmed through laboratory testing. ALERT investigators also seized a small amount of another unknown powder during the arrest, as well as a set of brass knuckles. The total estimated value of the drugs seized is $45,800.
Hattersley has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
