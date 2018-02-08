Recent

Suspicious person complaint leads to recovery of stolen ATV near Granum.

RCMP Alberta - On February 3, 2018 Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of a suspicious person riding through farm fields East of Granum at 7:30 am. Members were able to locate a Mahindra side-by-side ATV, which was determined to be one of two new 2017 Mahindra ATV's stolen from Nieboer Farm Supplies in Nobleford. The theft happened overnight between February 2 and February 3, at Nieboer Farm Supplies near the roundabout intersection of highways 23 and 519. 35 year old Ryan McPherson from Calgary has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 in relation to the recovered ATV.  The second ATV is still missing, and described as a 2017 Mahindra MH 750 side-by-side. It is red and black in colour, and this particular model when stolen included a roof and doors. (stock photo above).

Fort Macleod RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter as the information received has led to the arrest as well as the recovery of stolen property.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

