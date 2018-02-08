Suspicious person complaint leads to recovery of stolen ATV near Granum.

|Stock photo similar to still-missing 2017 Mahindra MH 750 ATV
Fort Macleod RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter as the information received has led to the arrest as well as the recovery of stolen property.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
