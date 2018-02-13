Recent

Weather

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Trespassing/suspicious person and vehicle near Fort Macleod


Fort Macleod RCMP - On February 11, 2018 at 0745 hours a white Chevrolet was trespassing on private property located at N 25-09-25, just east of Bouvry Exports. The property is leased by Torc Oil and Gas. A truck described as a 2011 white Chevrolet 1500 LT Crew Cab with chrome on the mirrors and rain guards/window visors was photographed driving on the property.  There are "No Trespassing" notices at this location and there have been several thefts and vandalism on this property.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll