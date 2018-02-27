Recent

Wear pink to take a stand against bullying


Government of Alberta - Albertans can show their support and take a stand against bullying on February 28 by participating in Pink Shirt Day.  Ten years ago, two Nova Scotia teens started a movement when they wore pink to support a fellow student who was being bullied. Now people all over the world wear pink to promote inclusion and healthy relationships.  The Alberta government supports anti-bullying initiatives, such as Pink Shirt Day. Tomorrow, Minister Sabir will wear pink to show his support for safe and inclusive schools, workplaces and communities.

“I am proud to work with our community partners in supporting Pink Shirt Day. Albertans who wear pink demonstrate that we will not stand by. We will stand up against bullying and make our communities safer for everyone. We all benefit when we embrace diversity, welcome differences and promote understanding.” - Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

“Pink Shirt Day is a youth-powered initiative that is simple, yet impactful, and can include everyone and anyone. Please wear pink!” - Amy Abrams, YOUCAN Youth Services
Get help
  • The government offers a 24-hour bullying helpline
  • (1-888-456-2323)
  • Tips, information and a chat service are available for children, youth, parents and other caregivers at alberta.ca/bullying
Get involved

Albertans are encouraged to post their pink-shirt pictures to social media using #PinkShirtDay.

Take action
  • Promote healthy relationships by:
  • Setting an example for others
  • Taking responsibility for your mistakes
  • Telling someone if you are being bullied or witness bullying
  • Listening to those who are experiencing bullying, providing support and encouraging them to seek help
  • Being respectful, kind and supportive of others

