Wear pink to take a stand against bullying

“I am proud to work with our community partners in supporting Pink Shirt Day. Albertans who wear pink demonstrate that we will not stand by. We will stand up against bullying and make our communities safer for everyone. We all benefit when we embrace diversity, welcome differences and promote understanding.” - Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services
“Pink Shirt Day is a youth-powered initiative that is simple, yet impactful, and can include everyone and anyone. Please wear pink!” - Amy Abrams, YOUCAN Youth ServicesGet help
- The government offers a 24-hour bullying helpline
- (1-888-456-2323)
- Tips, information and a chat service are available for children, youth, parents and other caregivers at alberta.ca/bullying
Albertans are encouraged to post their pink-shirt pictures to social media using #PinkShirtDay.
Take action
Related information
- Promote healthy relationships by:
- Setting an example for others
- Taking responsibility for your mistakes
- Telling someone if you are being bullied or witness bullying
- Listening to those who are experiencing bullying, providing support and encouraging them to seek help
- Being respectful, kind and supportive of others
Related information
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.