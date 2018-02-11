What is one little white lie?

Chris Ney, Vertical Church - We have all been there, the place where we feel it is better to not tell the whole truth or even stretch the truth to the point where we can feel safe in saying we didn’t lie and yet we didn’t tell you the whole truth. We left out maybe some small minor details to us, but when put all together really does change the story. Now the world around us would commend us for our ability to look out for number one and yet somehow the little details we thought were not important can turn into a big deal when the person we were less then totally honest with, finds out. It can cause all kinds of things to happen, if it is small they can laugh it off but even the small ones begin to cause doubt in what we say to be true or not and begins to put a crack in the foundation of our relationships.
These cracks can be not only hurtful in friendships but killers in our marriages. I have had to learn that the hard way in even in my own marriage as I would leave out details not thinking of it as lying but also not looking at it like if I wasn’t telling the whole truth I was lying anyway. The fact is that if it isn’t the whole truth, it is a whole lie and most times we only leave out the details to try and sway the outcome in our favour. Over years and leading up to last summer I never realized how that had hurt my wife, and how that had broken trust for years before that now we are rebuilding but will still take time. It brings to mind the importance of letting your yes be yes and your no be no. Easier said than done I know, we all want to please the people around us and barely anyone enjoys conflict, so we bend the truth to minimize the damage at the time instead of just being totally honest; But what if we just owned our mess and we kept our word. This kind of action was common place not that long ago, when you took your car to a dealership they were honest and gave you the best price for your car and sold the new one at a fair price, when you made an agreement you did your very best to honour it and I know this doesn’t mean things don’t happen, but your word was your word. Today it seems like it is everyone out for themselves no matter what the cost is to someone else or how it might hurt them. When you made a deal it used to be sealed with a handshake, now handshakes mean very little and everything is done with lawyers and contracts. Me, me, me, mentality. Kind of sad really.
Maybe it is time for a counter culture mentality here in this community, maybe it could be time to live out the words of Jesus and stand behind your word, no matter what the cost, or how long it takes. How that would demonstrate a Jesus who is true and honest. If you don’t know Jesus, maybe this is where you can start, ask Him for forgiveness and turn to Him as Lord and Savior and you will begin a new life and new relationship with Jesus. It won’t make things perfect, but it will give us a new heart and mind to help you in the right direction. For the rest of us no matter what the past has been like let us start today with no more half truths, and to be living examples of who Jesus is to all those around us who don’t know Him.
I would also like to invite you to join us each Sunday at 10:30 am 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd, whether you are new to town or have been here for a while and looking for family, come and join us for great coffee, family and music. Vertical Church
You Are Loved!
