Wild winter weather in Pincher Creek, February 2018
Here's a collection of photos and videos from last week's extreme winter weather event in the Pincher Creek area. If you want in on this, it's not too late - send your photos and videos to pinchercreekvoice@gmail.com .
Tammy Jensen Jack photo
It wasn't just people who were snowed in! - Laurie Ann Hofer
Afternoon February 23 on Florence St. Pincher Creek - Joanne Wittkopf
South of Cowley - Karen Clymer
North hill Pincher Creek west of Ranchland Mall - Alyssa Cameron
Alyssa Cameron photo
"The snow piled up another few feet in my backyard after this was shot."
Snow drifts on north hill west of Ranchland Mall - Alyssa Cameron
Winter haven - Sam Valin
Stop sign in Cowley Feb. 22-26, 2018 - T. Lucas
Semis sheltering at Ranchland Mall Feb. 23 - C. Davis
Garrett LeGrow photo
Jody Randall photo
Pincher Station - Vanessa Sparks-Pomreinke
Brain Boldt photo
Submitted by Bonnie Kaack
From Cowley to Pincher Creek at approximately 2:30 pm February 23, Highway 3 and Highway 6 - C. Davis
Bruce Buckingham rubbing it in - Kim Buckingham photo
