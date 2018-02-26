Wind warning issued for areas of southwest Alberta

EC wind warning in effect for forecast areas. For details visit: https://t.co/plsnnhH6Z7 (9:08pm) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/He33OtQg0K— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 27, 2018
Environment Canada, issued at 9:05 pm MST Monday February 26, 2018:Wind warning in effect for:
- M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park, Cowley Burmis, Maycroft, Pincher Creek and Twin Butte.
- M.D. of Ranchland
- Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank
- Piikani Reserve
- Waterton Lakes Nat. Park and Blood Res. 148A
- Blood Res. 148 including Stand OffCardston Co. near Cardston, Carway, Del Bonita, Kimball, Hill Spring, Glenwood, Magrath, Woolford Prov. Park, Mountain View and Beazer
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod, Granum, and Peigan Timber Limit
Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.Strong winds with gusts near 100 km/h are expected to develop Tuesday morning. These strong winds may produce some local blowing snow that may reduce visibilities at times. Winds are expected to diminish by Tuesday afternoon.
Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.
09:14 EnvCanada ended warning #Wind #PincherCreek #ABStorm https://t.co/mP1VZW2U6K— PincherCreek (@ECAlertAB46) February 27, 2018
Use caution on highway 22 North of 3 ice and blowing snow still causing issues pic.twitter.com/e1g6kChPJB— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 27, 2018
Pincher fire is responding to a two vehicle accident on highway 22 near 8-4 use caution roads are slippery with blowing snow— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 27, 2018
8:25am, Feb 27, 2018— Pincher Creek (@town_of_pc) February 27, 2018
Travel on Highway 6 from Pincher Creek to Pincher Station is NOT recommended at this time.
The Town of Pincher Creek and Volker Stevin are currently working on this area however at this time if possible please use an alternate route. #PincherCreek
