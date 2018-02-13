Wire thefts from Fort Macleod Fortis site

This is the second occurrence this week of theft of wire from this job site. The first occurrence occurred between February 1st and February 7th, 2018 where 90 metres of primary underground cable was cut and removed from installation.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
