Recent

Weather

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Wire thefts from Fort Macleod Fortis site


Fort Macleod RCMP - On February 8th, 2018 Fort Macleod RCMP received a report that last night or early this morning a Fortis wire reel containing primary underground wire was stolen from Fortis job site located at 811 Highway and 93 Township Road, just north of Fort Macleod. A large wooden reel of 750MCM wire weighing in excess of 2000 lbs was dragged across the highway and transported from scene. Wire on the reel is encased in black plastic with red stripes, the reel was over 6 feet tall and approximately 4 feet wide. This occurred overnight on the evening of February 7th, sometime between 8:00 pm and 7:00 am on February 8th.

This is the second occurrence this week of theft of wire from this job site.  The first occurrence occurred between February 1st and February 7th, 2018 where 90 metres of primary underground cable was cut and removed from installation.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll