Young Pincher Creek skier dies after collision with a pole at Castle Mountain

RCMP Alberta - On February 13th, 2018 at approximately 11:30 am, Pincher Creek RCMP and Emergency Services responded to the Castle Mountain Ski Resort for a report of a 10-year-old girl who had suffered serious head injuries.
The 10-year-old, a student at Canyon Elementary in Pincher Creek, was on a planned school ski trip when she lost control while skiing, striking a pole. She was wearing a helmet at the time.
Staff from the Castle Ski Hill attended and provided aid until Pincher Creek Emergency Services arrived on scene. Due to poor weather conditions, the 10-year-old was transported via ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. At 9:45 pm, Pincher Creek RCMP were advised that the 10-year-old had succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased.
Pincher Creek RCMP are assisting the medical examiner is investigating the death and Victim Services is engaged with the family of the deceased as well as the Canyon Elementary school students and staff.
The identity of the deceased is not being released.
The identity of the deceased is not being released.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.