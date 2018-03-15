2019 Southern Alberta Summer Games Organizational Meeting Tues. March 20

Organizational Meeting
2019 Southern Alberta Summer Games
Pincher Creek & area is set to host the 50th Annual Southern Alberta Summer Games from July 3-6, 2019. If you would like to assist with the planning and coordination of various sports and events for these commemorative Games, please attend an organizational meeting to be held:
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 6:30pm
Town Hall Council Chambers
962 St. John Avenue, Pincher Creek
To register as a volunteer, forms are available online www.pinchercreek.ca or from the Recreation Office, 895 Main Street (swimming pool). Call 403-627-4322 for more information.
