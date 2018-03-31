31 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Carway border crossing

On March 17, CBSA officers at Carway referred a returning Alberta man for further examination. While searching his vehicle, officers uncovered 31 bricks of suspected cocaine with a total weight of 31 kg. The suspected cocaine and the vehicle were seized. The driver was arrested and, along with the suspected cocaine, was turned over to the RCMP.
On March 19, the RCMP charged Bradley Michael Gaudrault, 26, of Fort McMurray on two counts under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He is expected to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court again today.
Quotes
"The CBSA in southern Alberta remains vigilant in intercepting illicit drugs and working with partners to fight organized crime; we have now seized more than 150 kg of suspected cocaine over the past four months. Canadians can count on us to keep our borders open to legitimate travel and trade, but keep inadmissible goods and people from Canada." - Guy Rook, Director for southern Alberta, Canada Border Services Agency
"The result of this investigation is a prime example of how a coordinated and collaborative approach between law enforcement agencies can stop organized crime. The RCMP will continue to work closely with the CBSA to disrupt international drug trafficking networks to keep Canadians safe." - Inspector K.C.A. (Allan) Lai, Acting Officer in Charge, Federal Policing South Alberta
Quick Facts
- This is the largest narcotics seizure at Carway.
- In December 2017, CBSA officers at Coutts, Alberta seized 120.5 kg of suspected cocaine in two incidents.
- The CBSA and the RCMP work together to prevent illegal drug smuggling that endangers the safety of Canadian communities and generates profits for organized crime.
- Cocaine is the second-most prevalent street drug in Canada.
- The Carway border crossing is located on Highway 2 approximately 100 km southwest of Lethbridge.
