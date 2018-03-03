Arrested gang members suspected of trafficking in Lethbridge, Blood First Nation

“Timely intelligence sharing between our agencies was a key factor in making a quick arrest. Given the recent concerns related to fentanyl overdoes in both communities, we are not willing to take any chances and will aggressively pursue drug dealers,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Walper, ALERT Lethbridge.
Lethbridge Police Service helped execute the search warrants and make the arrests at a downtown hotel suite. Two vehicles were also searched, and one was seized as offence related property. Roughly $10,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized, including:
- 51 fentanyl pills;
- Half a gram of suspected carfentanil;
- 24 grams of crack cocaine;
- 23 grams of methamphetamine;
- 48 codeine pills;
- 3 oxycodone pills;
- 18 grams of a suspected buffing agent; and
- $1,875 cash proceeds of crime.
Amyotte has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 2), possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of recognizance (x 2). Amyotte’s breach charges stem from a previous ALERT investigation in October 2016.
Four associates of Amyotte’s were arrested in the latest bust. They each face drug-related offences:
- Harmeet Singh Bhachu, a 24-year-old man from Calgary;
- Brittany Bird, a 25-year-old woman from Lethbridge;
- Tara Lynn Gearo, a 35-year-old woman from Calgary; and
- Coral Olivos, a 26-year-old woman from Calgary.
Bhachu was also found to have outstanding warrants issued by the Calgary Police Service.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.