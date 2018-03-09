Bragg Creek senior attacked with sword

RCMP Alberta -
An elderly female was taken to hospital following a serious assault at a residence in Bragg Creek, AB earlier today. Police attended the residence at approximately 12:45 am after reports that the victim had been attacked with a sword by another occupant of the house. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she remains in serious condition. The 19 year old male suspect in this case was known to the victim and has been taken into custody. There are presently no concerns for public safety. Investigation into this matter is in the preliminary stages and will continue throughout the day.
