Cardston RCMP and Blood Tribe Police charge two for possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

As a result of the joint investigation between RCMP and Blood Tribe Police, two persons, Chantelle Cecilia Daychief (age 44) and Allan Blake Tail Feathers (age 41) have both been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Chantelle Daychief and Allan Tailfeathers have both been released from custody and are scheduled to appear on March 19 in Cardston Provincial Court.
Recently there has been a dramatic increase in the number of fentanyl related overdoses on the Blood Indian Reserve and surrounding communities.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Blood Tribe Police Service continue to work together to make our community safer and are asking the public to come forward with information that they may have in relation to the illegal drug trade. Anyone with information can contact the police at the details below and can choose to remain anonymous:
Blood Tribe Police Service through their tip line at 403-737-8808 or at oxy@bloodtribepolice.com
Cardston RCMP Detachment at 403-653-4932
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
