Carfentanyl bust at Crossiron Mills Mall parking lot

On Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 at approximately 9:30 pm, Airdrie RCMP’s CRU was conducting pro-active patrols in the Rockyview County area. A suspicious vehicle with two occupants was observed driving around the parking lot at Crossiron Mills Mall after the mall had closed. CRU members stopped the vehicle and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Both occupants were immediately arrested and searched.
A 24-year-old female from Airdrie was arrested and charged for possession of both Carfentanil and Methamphetamine.
If you have information about this incident, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
