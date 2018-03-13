Driver facing child intervention charge after impaired investigation

At around 1 p.m., police were conducting patrols in the west section of the community when a vehicle was observed passing another on a double solid line, then reaching a speed of 127 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
During the traffic stop, the female driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
There were also three children in the vehicle, including two aged six and another five years old. One was not properly placed in a required child restraint system.
An investigation by the RCMP-Alberta Sheriffs Boyle Integrated Traffic Unit and members of the Boyle RCMP detachment determined that breath samples obtained were analysed to be 130 and 140 mg%, or 130 and 140 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit for blood-alcohol concentration while operating a motor vehicle in Canada, under the Criminal Code, is 80 mg%.
Alberta Child and Family Services were also called to assist in the matter, due to the woman’s condition and other factors requiring intervention.
A 34-year-old woman is now facing the following charges:
· Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Code
· Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle over 80 mg%, Criminal Code
· Causing Children to be in Need of Intervention, Alberta Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act
· Speeding, Alberta Traffic Safety Act
· Improperly Crossing a Double Solid Line, Alberta Use of Highway and Rules of the Road Regulations
A court appearance has been set for April 10 in Boyle.
Currently, under Alberta legislation, anyone charged with impaired operation receives an immediate administrative licence suspension, pending the disposition of the matter in court. A conviction for a first offence comes with a fine up to $1,000, no more than five years in prison, and driving prohibition up to three years.
Section 130 of the Alberta Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act comes with penalties of up to $25,000 in fines and/or two year’s imprisonment.
