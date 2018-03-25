Easter shows the true measure of God’s love

The basic nature of human beings, according to the sages, was to want it all – a world of abundance and knowledge extensive enough so we could become our own gods.
Because of that greed, they explained how human-kind was expelled from Paradise. From that time on through the centuries Old Testament believers tried to reconnect with that loss. But they always fell short of their goal.
Finally, it was as if the Great God Almighty said “Let me show you” and came in flesh to illustrate the full measure of the Creator’s love. “God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world.”
Jesus was the gift – not just with his life, but with what happened through his death … and beyond death. “I have come”, he promised, “that you might have life to the full!”
The full measure of God’s love for the Creation was revealed on Easter morning when all the darkness and suffering of Gethsemane was wiped away for those who saw the tomb empty.
The poet put words in the mouth of the Centurion who was standing on guard on the empty tomb. “Is he dead? … Not dead! Then where is he?”
“Let loose in the world” came the reply. “Let loose in the world where nothing can corrupt his truth!” The indomitable Spirit of Love was there holding the gates of Paradise open to the world, inviting all to the fullness of God’s promise in this life and beyond.
Everyone of us is empowered by that love. We have the capacity to live generously, love with compassion and act justly. Governed by truth, we become God’s conduits for Peace-building.
We sing “God of grace and God of glory / on your people pour your power / now fulfill your church’s story / bring its bud to glorious flower / Grant us wisdom, grant us courage / for the facing of this hour, for the facing of this hour.”
