Economic Development Committee volunteer opportunity

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY
Economic Development Committee
Current Vacancy – Two (2) Residents from the Town of Pincher Creek, the Municipality of Pincher Creek No.9, the Village of Cowley or Waterton
The committee objectives are to advise the Town of Pincher Creek on economic development. To make recommendations regarding improving Pincher Creek’s image, attracting new residents and new business and to provide an avenue for citizens to bring forward their ideas and concerns related to economic development.
An Application for Citizen Appointment form may be picked up at the Town Office or found on the Town website (click here).
Questions may be directed to Marie, 627-3156 or economic@pinchercreek.ca
Submit form to the Town of Pincher Creek, Box 159 Pincher Creek, TOK 1W0 or deliver to the Town Office (895 Main Street) by March 19, 2018.
Are you interested in the economic success of our community? Join a dynamic group of likeminded people with a similar goal.
TOWN OF PINCHER CREEK
962 St. John Ave (Box 159) Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Phone 403 627 3156 Fax 403 627 4784
economic@pinchercreek.ca www.pinchercreek.ca
TOWN OF PINCHER CREEK
962 St. John Ave (Box 159) Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Phone 403 627 3156 Fax 403 627 4784
economic@pinchercreek.ca www.pinchercreek.ca