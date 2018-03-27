Extreme wind travel advisory - section of Hwy 22 closed

Winds are reported to be reaching 130km/h in some areas which can result in large vehicles like semi tractor-trailers or holiday trailers being flipped or blow off the road. In addition, the wind has caused blowing snow and icy conditions.
RCMP from Crownsnest Pass and Turner Valley detachments have responded to serval vehicles and four semis that have rolled or entered the ditch due to wind today on Highway 22.
As a result, Highway 22 has been closed from Highway 3 north to Highway 533. Highway maintenance crews are on scene and monitoring conditions. The closure is expected to remain in effect until winds die down.
Drivers of large vehicles hauling trailers should consider delaying travel until wind speeds die down.
