Freezing rain and snow affecting southwest Alberta

Government of Alberta - An incoming weather system expected later today, forecasting up to 20 centimetres of snow, could result in poor driving conditions and low visibility across much of the southern and western regions of Alberta. Drivers are reminded to prepare for winter conditions, including reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces, and adjust their driving habits accordingly. Consider postponing any unnecessary travel.
- Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.
- Drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel.
- Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for winter conditions.
- Snow can accumulate quickly and visibility will be reduced.
- Drivers are encouraged to have winter or all-weather tires on their vehicles.
- Drivers are reminded to activate headlights so that tail lights are visible to other drivers following behind.
- All vehicles should have a winter emergency kit during the winter months.
- Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least 10 metres to prevent collisions.Drivers are reminded to prepare for winter conditions, including reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces, and adjust their driving habits accordingly. Consider postponing any unnecessary travel.
